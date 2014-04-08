Mass hiring event April-June for Continental Tire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mass hiring event April-June for Continental Tire

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

A mass hiring event will be held during the months of April, May and June for labor placement at Continental Tire North America, located in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Pyramid Staffing is currently conducting the event. They say they are looking for individuals with previous work experience in mining, construction, industrial, engine/machinery repair, quality assurance and forklift. These qualities are recommended, but not required.

All candidates must provide a high school diploma, GED, high school transcripts with graduation date, or college transcripts, and pass drug and background checks. Compensation ranges from $10 to $15 per hour and temp-to-hire positions are available for those who qualify and are selected for the program.

Applications may be completed in office at 123 South Tenth Street, Suite 401 Mt. Vernon, Ill. and are accepted on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pyramid will also be holding job fairs on the following dates at the Mt. Vernon One Stop, located at 333 Potomac Blvd (Unemployment Office), as well as at the following locations and dates:

  • April 11 at the One Stop in Mt. Vernon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • April 25 at the One Stop in Mt. Vernon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • May 2 at the One Stop in Mt. Vernon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • May 9 at the One Stop in Mt. Vernon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • May 16 at the One Stop in Mt. Vernon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • May 23 at the One Stop in Mt. Vernon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • May 30 at the One Stop in Mt. Vernon 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More dates will be available as scheduled in June, and forward.

Pyramid Staffing is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be reached by phone or email during business hours for questions.

