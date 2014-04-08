Tenn. Valley Authority to replace transmission cables crossing I-24 in Marshall Co.

The Tennessee Valley Authority said they plan to replace several transmission cables that cross Interstate 24 in Marshall County on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, April 8-10.

Line crews will be working along I-24 at mile point 21.61 during daylight hours. This work zone is about halfway between the I-24/U.S. 68 Exit 16 Interchange and the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Interchange.

According to KYTC, this work zone will not require lane restrictions. However, drivers should be aware of boom trucks located in the median and at the edge of the roadway.

Crews plan to be on site each day from about 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m., weather permitting. This work zone will have an enhanced police presence. Caution is required where utility construction personnel are working along the road in close proximity to traffic flow.

