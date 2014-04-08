Mt. Vernon police ask for help finding armed robbery suspect

The Mount Vernon Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on South 10th Street on Monday, April 7 at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said they are looking for a white male in his early 40s. He is 5', 9" and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light-colored blue jeans. They say he was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Mt. Vernon Police Department at 618-242-2131 or Jefferson County Crime Stoppers at 618-242-8477.

