Graves Co. Schools' PAC to perform 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

The Graves County Schools' Performing Arts Center will present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 12.

The family-friendly play is a musical retelling of the Old Testament story with music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice, who also created the rock opera "Jesus Christ, Superstar." The show has little spoken dialogue and is completely sung-through. Its universal themes and catchy music have brought its ancient story to millions of people over several generations since its inception in the 1960s.

Season Events Series tickets will be honored for the program, which was rescheduled, due to weather-related delays this past winter.

Tickets also will be available at the box office the evening of the show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults. They may be purchased in advance by phoning 270-674-1556 or 270-328-1556.

The Graves County Schools' Performing Arts Center is located adjacent to Graves County High School, near the intersection of Ky. Highway 121 and the Purchase Parkway.

Curtain Call is the annual capstone of the Season Events Series and will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 24. It also was rescheduled from its original date. Historically, the show has featured the various performing arts programs of Graves County High School. That again will be the case this year; however, it also will feature a number of students of various ages who performed in the Graves County's Got Talent show in January.

