Route 177 in Cape Girardeau Co. reduced for road work





Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Route 177 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route W to Route J.Weather permitting, work will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 8 and will reopen Thursday, April 10 at 9 a.m.The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.