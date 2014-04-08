Portion of Main Street to reopen in downtown Murray after buildi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Portion of Main Street to reopen in downtown Murray after building collapse

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
A building collapsed in the 300 block of KY 94/Main Street on February 22.
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - A portion of Main Street in downtown Murray will reopen to traffic on Tuesday.

Several highways and streets in downtown Murray have been closed to through traffic since a building collapsed in the 300 block of KY 94/Main Street on February 22.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the City of Murray is in the process of reopening a section of KY 94/Main Street in the downtown area to through traffic.

Work to remove barricades and detour signage will continue through Tuesday morning. Work to fully reopen KY 94 to through traffic should be completed by about noon on Tuesday.

A section of US 641 Business in downtown Murray will remain closed to through traffic. Truck traffic into and through downtown Murray along US 641 Business/KY 121/4th Street continues to be restricted to through traffic at Glendale Road, as well as from 4th Street to Chestnut. Detour signs are in place. Local traffic may continue to access businesses in these areas via side streets.

Drivers are advised to avoid driving into oncoming lanes of travel to go around road closed barricades. Drive around the block to avoid driving around road closed signs where you may encounter oncoming traffic in this area.

