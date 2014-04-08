Route 51 in Cape Girardeau Co. to be reduced for road widening





Route 51 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews widened the roadway to construct a turn lane located between Industrial Dr. and Main St.Weather permitting, work will be performed Thursday, April 10 through Thursday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.