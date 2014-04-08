Route 80 in Mississippi Co. to be closed for repairs

Route 80 in Mississippi County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs.This section of roadway is located from Route 77 to County Road 331.Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, April 8 through Thursday, April 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.