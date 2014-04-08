Route 61 in Cape Girardeau Co. to be reduced to one lane

Route 61 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews widened the roadway to construct a turn lane located between Deerwood Lane and Route Y.Weather permitting, prep work will begin Tuesday, April 15 through Friday, April 25 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. On April 28 through Aug. 1 construction will be performed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimize impact to traffic flow.The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.