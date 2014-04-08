Three Rivers College opens registration for Fall semester - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Three Rivers College opens registration for Fall semester

Steve Pobst, Director
(KFVS) - Prospective students may now register for Fall semester classes at Three Rivers College. Registration is also open for Maymester, Summer, and Augmester classes.

Fall registration will continue through Aug. 15 at the Poplar Bluff campus and the centers in Sikeston, Dexter, Kennett, Malden, Willow Springs and Cape Girardeau. The Fall semester starts on Aug. 18.

Three Rivers also offers two-week, intensive Maymester and Augmester classes between the Spring/Summer and Summer/Fall semesters, respectively. Registration for Maymester ends May 16, with classes beginning May 19. Augmester registration ends July 24 with classes starting on July 28.

Full-semester summer classes, along with four-week “A Session” and “B Session” courses are open for registration, as well. Full and A Session courses end registration on May 30, with classes beginning on June 2. B Session courses begin on June 30, with registration ending on June 26.

“This year is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to begin or continue their educational journey,” said Dr. Wesley Payne, Vice President for Learning at Three Rivers College. “Our new transitional courses are in full swing, and we’re always working to create more efficient, cost-effective ways to get your degree.”

Payne advises new students who need financial aid to begin the application process as soon as possible in order to receive priority for federal grants and loans. For more information on how to apply for financial assistance at Three Rivers, visit trcc.edu/financialaid.

Those interested in enrolling can browse available courses by clicking “Search for Classes” at trcc.edu.

Current students can register online through the myTRCC system, however both current and new students must meet with an advisor prior to registering.

For registration assistance or for an advisement appointment, contact the Poplar Bluff campus at 573-840-9605; Center at Sikeston at 573-4725223; Center at Kennett at 573-888-6381; Center at Dexter at 573-614-1081; Center at Malden at 573-276-3529; the South Central Education Consortium in Willow Springs at 417-469-3000; and the Cape Girardeau Partnership for Higher Education at 573-332-0516.

Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region. For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.

