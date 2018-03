Teen dead after house fire in Massac County

A young man is dead after a house fire Sunday night in Massac County.According to Chad Kaylor, an investigator with the Massac County Sheriff's Department, a 13-year-old boy was alone in his parents' home on Unionville Road when a fire broke out sometime after 9 p.m.The teenager was taken to a hospital in Paducah and was pronounced dead Monday morning by the McCracken County coroner.Kaylor says preliminary investigations show the cause of the fire was an electrical issue, but the investigation is ongoing. The home is a total loss.No foul play is suspected.The name of the boy is not being released at this time.Stay with Heartland News on air and at kfvs12.com for updates.