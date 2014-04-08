Free document shredding at recycling event

The Jackson County Health Department will offer free free confidential document shredding as part of a recycle/reuse event.

The event will be held on Sat., April 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 415 Health

Department Road in Murphysboro.

Examples of paper items that residents can bring for shredding include bank statements, medical and insurance forms, personal files, old tax forms, and receipts.

Participants can also bring items for recycling/reuse, including Compact Fluorescent Lamps

(CFLs), mercury thermostats and thermometers, and eyeglasses.

The event is sponsored by Jackson County Health Department, the Jackson County Board, and DataLock.

For more information, please call Jackson County Health Department at 684-3143, ext. 128