Murray man arrested in connection with robbery

A Murray man was arrested April 6 after police say he surrendered because of an arrest warrant in connection with a robbery.

Deon Howard, 19, was charged with two counts of robbery, first degree; one count of assault first degree; and one count of theft by unlawful taking over $500.

According to the Murray Police Department, they identified Howard as a second perpetrator after a robbery on April 2.

Police say an arrest warrant was issued for Howard and he surrendered himself at the Calloway County Jail on April 6. He was arrested without incident.

