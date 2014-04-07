Sikeston man accused of stealing from vehicles

A Sikeston man is accused of stealing a firearm, a checkbook, money, and other items from vehicles early Sunday morning.Chadwick Hopgood, 18, of Sikeston has been arrested on felony theft of a firearm and one count of misdemeanor stealing.Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says that the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was investigating reports of stolen items from vehicles in Morley, Oran, and Chaffee that had happened early on Sunday.Hopgood was found in possession of some of the stolen items in Benton. Hopgood was seen on camera cashing in stolen lottery tickets at a convenience store.Sheriff Walter says Hopgood confessed after a deputy questioned him.He was taken to the Scott County Jail and has been charged with the Class C Felony of stealing of a firearm, and the Class A Misdemeanor of stealing. His bond has been set by the court at $7,500 cash or surety.