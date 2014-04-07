Memphis man found guilty in 2009 Cape Girardeau jewelry robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memphis man found guilty in 2009 Cape Girardeau jewelry robbery

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Jayson Jewelers was robbed on September 23, 2009. Jayson Jewelers was robbed on September 23, 2009.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Memphis man was found guilty Monday in the 2009 Jayson Jeweler robbery in Cape Girardeau.

Daryl House, 30, was found guilty of one felony count of aiding & abetting the interference w/commerce by threat or violence and one felony count of aiding & abetting the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

House was found to have helped rob the Jayson Jewelers store in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on September 23, 2009.

The trial testimony established that House, Kevin Stitt, Charla Dinkins, and Keyessence Fountain planned the robbery before they traveled to Cape Girardeau from Memphis, Tennessee. Darryl House brought a handgun to be used to commit the robbery.

On September 23, 2009, Stitt and Fountain entered the jewelry store, posing as a couple looking for wedding rings. When the sales clerk was occupied with Stitt and Fountain, House entered the store with a handgun. Stitt handcuffed the sales clerk and took her to a back room. House, Stitt and Fountain then took the jewelry and cash from the store. Dinkins then drove them all back to Memphis.

No suspects were developed during the initial investigation.

On May 21, 2012, Cape Girardeau police officers received a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime laboratory that DNA had been recovered from the handcuffs used on the sales clerk. That DNA matched a known sample taken from Kevin Stitt, who was in a prison in Tennessee at that time. That discovery led to the identities of House, Fountain and Dinkins as the other robbery participants.

Dinkins, Stitt and Fountain previously pleaded guilty.

House now faces a maximum punishment of life imprisonment on each count. His sentencing has been set for June 30, 2014.

