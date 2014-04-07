Community mourn 2 teens killed in wreck - Cardinals home opener - NCAA tourney championship

Despite the rain, lots of fans turned out for the St. Louis Cardinals home opener at Busch Stadium.

The Ste. Genevieve community mourns the loss of two teen girls killed in a crash last night on Interstate 55.The bodies of a husband and wife were found after an early morning fire near Bismarck

Several big issues are on the ballot for the General Municipal Election in Missouri tomorrow. One of those is a $32 million bond issue that would improve schools and help keep students safe in Sikeston. But is it worth the cost to taxpayers? Kadee Brosseau talked with locals and school officials today. Remember HeartlandVotes.com for election results tomorrow night. You can also go there now to see sample ballots from several Heartland counties.

Illinois drivers could face tougher penalties if some lawmakers get their way. The "Move Over Law" or "Scott's Law" is aimed at drivers who don't yield to emergency vehicles along the highway. Lawmakers are trying to increase penalties.

After a brutal 17-day battle during the Korean War, a soldier from Ballard County, Kentucky went missing and was later declared dead. But it wasn't until today, more than 60 years after his death, that Corporal William F. Day was finally laid to rest

Ford is recalling nearly 435,000 cars and SUVs to fix rusting frame parts or faulty seats.

Microsoft will end support for the persistently popular Windows XP tomorrow, and the move could put everything from the operations of heavy industry to the identities of everyday people in danger.

Todd Richards and Josh Frydman have been in St. Louis for the Cardinals home opener against the Cincinnati Red Sox today. They'll have a wrap up of the game and show you Ballpark Village.

Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear and Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy are wagering local delicacies on their home teams in the NCAA Championship men's basketball game. Todd Tumminia is in Paducah where fans are gathered to watch the game.



