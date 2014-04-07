Soldier from Ballard County laid to rest 60 years after he went - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Soldier from Ballard County laid to rest 60 years after he went missing

Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - After a brutal 17-day battle during the Korean War, a soldier from Ballard County, Kentucky went missing and was later declared dead.

But it wasn't until April 7, 2014, more than 60 years after his death, that Corporal William F. Day was finally laid to rest.

"I am so grateful and thankful that my mother can have this closure while she's still alive, and it can make a difference in her life," said Carrie Rose-Matens, Day's granddaughter.

The funeral services were held at the Ballard Memorial High School. Principal David Meinschein said hosting the funeral was a "surreal" experience for the school.

"He's one of ours," Meinschein said. "He's returning home. He's a son of Ballard County. So the significance is of great important to us."

Corporal Day along with 30,000 United Nations' troops went into battle at the Chosin Reservoir in November of 1950.

They were met by more than twice as many Chinese soldiers.

The elements only added to the danger. At times during the battle, temperatures plummeted to more than 30 degrees below zero.

"The ground was hard. Weapons wouldn't work. Vehicles wouldn't start," said Brigadier General George Petty, Jr. "It's very disturbing, We really got beat up bad. A lot of people lost their lives."

Nearly 3,000 U.S. Forces died in the battle, but the remains of Corporal Day were never recovered.

In the 1990s, North Korea sent hundreds of boxes of remains found near the battle site to an army identification lab in Hawaii.

Then, in February of 2014, with the help of dental records and DNA testing, experts were able to positively identify Corporal Day.

After the service, the remains of Corporal Day were buried next to his mother at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery outside LaCenter.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Powered by Frankly