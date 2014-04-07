Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.According to Captain Ed Floyd, northwest winds are running about 14 miles per hour with occasional gusts.With high water along the Mississippi River, the river banks do not provide the normal shelter from the wind at the landing points. The ferry is closed for the remainder of Monday with plans to reopen on the regular summer schedule on Tuesday morning, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.The Dorena-Hickman Ferry Operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours. Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.Missouri and Kentucky have the geographic distinction of being the only border states that are not directly connected by a road. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.