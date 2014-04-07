Sheriff: Double homicide investigation after 2 found dead in house fire

Police are now investigating the deaths of two people found dead after a house fire near Bismarck as a double homicide.St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says autopsies performed Monday led authorities to believe a double homicide occurred.St. Francois County Coroner Jim Copeland says the bodies of Stanley Lee Halter, 50, and Tamera Ann Halter, 46, were found.The fire happened on Barnes Road just off Highway 32 a few miles outside of Park Hills around 4:30 a.m.The cause of the fire is not yet known. St. Francois County Coroner James Coplin says the couple had children who were not at home - they had spent the night with a relative.The cause of death has not been release.Sheriff Bullock did not release information on any possible suspects.The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation.