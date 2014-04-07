1 injured after ATV crash in Saline County

One person was injured in an ATV crash in Saline County Sunday night.According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, a call for the crash, near Wayne and Richey roads, came in just before 7 p.m.The ATV had rolled off an embankment, causing the driver to fall off near the road.The driver was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with a head injury.There is no word on the driver's current condition.The crash is still under instigation and names are not being released at this time.The Galatia Fire Department and Med-Force EMS assisted with the crash.