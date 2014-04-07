Funeral arrangements announced for 2 teens killed in crash

The Ste. Genevieve community grieves for two teens who were killed in a crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night. Another teen was injured in the crash.According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Danielle M. Pfaff of Sainte Genevieve was killed when the car she was driving ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned around 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.Zoe B. Rhymer, 16, also from Sainte Genevieve, was a passenger in the car and was seriously injured. She was airlifted to Mercy St. Louis Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 4:30 on Monday morning.Fifteen-year-old Miranda R. Brown of Sainte Genevieve was also a passenger. She was moderately injured and taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital.The crash happened just north of US 61 in Jefferson County.Ste. Genevieve Public Schools Superintendent Shelley Jokerst said the two teens will be greatly missed.A crisis counseling center has been set up at the Ste. Genevieve High School Library for students and staff so they can grieve. Guidance counselors were available Monday and as needed throughout the rest week.Jokerst said Zoe B. Rhymer and Danielle M. Pfaff were both juniors and were good students. Zoe was artistic and very creative. She was also part of the journalism staff. Danielle was in band and FCCLA."This is as much difficult for the staff as it is the students," Jokerst said.Some of Zoe's and Danielle's closest friends were not in school on Monday and stayed home to deal with the loss of the their friends."It's never a one shot thing," Jokerst said. "You don't know what event will trigger for a student. Something that makes it all fresh again for them."Unfortunately, this is not the only wreck that has claimed the lives of students at Ste. Genevieve. Before the school year started, a recent graduate and two siblings who were in middle and elementary school tragically died in a crash. In September, a senior at the school died in a farming accident."We're a family and we grieve with those families of our students that we lost," said Jokerst.She said the school will continue to pray for Miranda. She was also in the vehicle when it crashed. She is in the hospital still with moderate injuries.

Visitation for Danielle Pfaff will be at Basler Funeral Home in Ste. Genevieve, Mo. on Thursday, April 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Service will be at St. Joseph Church on Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Zell, Mo.

Memorials for Pfaff can be made to Cardinal Glennon Chidren's Hospital, 3800 Park Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or Children's Hospital St. Louis, One Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.

According to Ste. Genevieve District Office and Basler Funeral Home, visitation for Zoe B. Rhymer will be Friday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials for Rhymer can be made to your charity of choice.



Visitation for both girls is open to the public.



