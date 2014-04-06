sports Redhawks win 7th straight, sweep SIUE

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - The Southeast Missouri State baseball team won it's seventh straight game Sunday, sweeping SIU-Edwardsville with a 12-1 victory. Junior pitcher Travis Hayes threw a complete game on his 22nd birthday for the win.



It was the Redhawks fourth sweep in five OVC series this season as SEMO improves to 13-2 at the midway point in conference play.



The Redhawks broke open a 1-1 tie in the 4th with a two-run homer by Brandon Boggetto. Derek Gibson later added a grand slam in the 8th inning, the second of his career.



Southeast hosts Southern Illinois Tuesday at 5 p.m.