Man finds birth parents after two-year search

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

After two years of searching, a Kennett man has finally found his birth parents. Thanks to Skype and Facebook, he’s reuniting with his family.

Only two days ago, 34-year-old Joseph Shuffit saw a post on Facebook that led him to what he’d been looking for and changed his life. He also discovered his birth parents had been looking for him, too.

After years of searching, the family is back together through social media.

“We’ve been looking for Joseph for going on 32 years now,” Larry Shuster, Joseph’s birth father, said. “He’s been gone from us.”

Shuffit says two years ago, he found out he was adopted.

“[I was] a little shocked and I guess disappointed,” Shuffit said.

He grew up in the Heartland in a loving family, but when he found out he had other parents, the search was on.

“We contacted the hospital,” Shuffit said.

On Friday, he found his birth parents’ names then logged onto Facebook. He looked up the last name and found his brother. He realized when he read a post on his brother’s Facebook page that his family has been searching for him, too. It said, “I lost my brother and sister to child services thirty years before I was born.”

So, Shuffit made a call to Alaska to the woman who immediately knew she was talking to her son.

“I was like ‘hello?’ And she’s like ‘Joseph?’” Shuffit said.

Mary Ezell says the past 30 years have been hard, not knowing her own son.

“I cried all the time,and no matter what Larry would say, it would just cry. Nothing would please me,” Ezell said.

Now, they have peace of mind.

“We are very happy that they are doing well,” Larry Shuster said.

Two of Joseph’s birth siblings were also adopted into the same family.

“I love all of them,” Ezell said.

The family says their plan is to meet in person.

“[It will be] a great family reunion,” Shuster said.

However, until then, Skype will have to do. They say even with miles between them, they’re finally growing together as a family.

