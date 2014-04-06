'One For the Cross' fundraiser underway in support of Bald Knob Cross

Officials at Bald Knob Cross is asking all area churches to support the 6th Annual One For the Cross Fundraiser.



"The strategy is simple," said Ralph Brandon, current president of Bald Knob Cross of Peace, "We are asking every church in the region to receive a $1 offering for every man woman and child in their congregation on Palm Sunday, April 13 and send that donation to help support the Cross."



The 111-foot Bald Knob Cross is once again standing majestically above the Illinois Ozarks Mountains after restoration was completed in 2013.



Officials say donations from previous "One For the Cross" campaigns helped restore the cross and additional support is being sought to continue maintaining and developing the grounds.



You can send donations to:

Bald Knob Cross

PO Box 35, Alto Pass, IL 62905

Or, donate online at:

