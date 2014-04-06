Harrisburg Township Park District gets $308K grant

Emery says cuts in teaching jobs and programs is unfortunate and hopes money will be able to find its way to better education (Source: Kristina Lautenbacher, Heartland News).

Governor Pat Quinn dispersed $16.5 million to different parks and open space projects in the state of Illinois late last week.

One of those parks is the Harrisburg Township Park District, which is receiving $308,200.

Before receiving the $308,200 grant, park officials first had to match that amount before applying.

They now have $616,400 to renovate the park district.

Park Director Ron Emery says they have plans to build an amphitheater, widen sidewalks, install lighting throughout the park and upgrade restrooms.

With the new upgrades, Emery says that building new features in the park will create dozens of jobs for the area for carpenters and electricians.

Recently, the State of Illinois has had increasing difficulties being able to allocate funds for other areas such as education.

Emery says cuts in teaching jobs and programs is unfortunate and hopes money will be able to find its way to better education and other programs that are vital.

The money granted for the parks will be able to help area schools with arts and sporting events.

Emery says the grant will allow children will have a place to play sports, create art and build on essential areas in life.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.