Chester prison lockdown continues - Mo. murder suspect gets change of judge - Harrisburg park gets thousands of dollars

A state prison spokesman says the lockdown of Illinois' largest maximum security prison in Chester, Illinois will continue "for days" after weapons and homemade alcohol was found at the facility.

A Bollinger County, Missouri man facing charges in the shooting death of his brother has been granted a new judge.

We talked with Harrisburg, Illinois Park Director Ron Emery about how he intends to update the park with $308,000. Gov. Pat Quinn announced $16.5M in local park project investments on Saturday for the state.

Some Missouri lawmakers appear ready to allow a cannabis extract to be used by people with epilepsy.

Searchers hunting for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet are racing against time.

U.S. sailors have rescued an American family with a sick 1-year-old from a sailboat that broke down hundreds of miles off the Mexican coast.

President Barack Obama is making plans to attend a memorial service Wednesday at Fort Hood.

Missouri officials have formally dedicated a stretch of highway to honor longtime CBS news legend Walter Cronkite.

