Chester prison lockdown continues - Mo. murder suspect gets change of judge - Harrisburg park gets thousands of dollars

The maximum security prison at Chester is still on lockdown. The maximum security prison at Chester is still on lockdown.
Tonight on Heartland News …

A state prison spokesman says the lockdown of Illinois' largest maximum security prison in Chester, Illinois will continue "for days" after weapons and homemade alcohol was found at the facility. 

A Bollinger County, Missouri man facing charges in the shooting death of his brother has been granted a new judge. 

Bryan McCormick says rain is likely this evening, especially after midnight. Tune in to his first forecast at 5:03.

We talked with Harrisburg, Illinois Park Director Ron Emery about how he intends to update the park with $308,000. Gov. Pat Quinn announced $16.5M in local park project investments on Saturday for the state. 

Some Missouri lawmakers appear ready to allow a cannabis extract to be used by people with epilepsy.

Searchers hunting for the missing Malaysia Airlines jet are racing against time. 

U.S. sailors have rescued an American family with a sick 1-year-old from a sailboat that broke down hundreds of miles off the Mexican coast. 

President Barack Obama is making plans to attend a memorial service Wednesday at Fort Hood

Missouri officials have formally dedicated a stretch of highway to honor longtime CBS news legend Walter Cronkite.

Kadee Brosseau has an adoption story you won't want to miss at 9:05. We'll have information on a Common Core opt out at 9:07.

Josh Frydman will have St. Louis Cardinals, Blues hockey, SEMO baseball and softball and post game reaction after Kentucky's huge win last night. 

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

  • Breaking

    Boy reportedly held underwater by suction line at resort's lazy river

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-03-20 23:29:06 GMT
    The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)The incident occurred at Avista Resort Monday night. (Source: WMBF News)

    A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.

  • Austin PD: Latest incident 'not a bomb'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 02:58:51 GMT
    FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

