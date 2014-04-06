Bollinger County murder suspect granted new judge

The Bollinger County sheriff says a man is now facing a felony murder charge stemming from a deadly shooting on Thursday.

A Bollinger County man accused of shooting and killing his brother pleaded not guilty to charges on Wednesday.

A man facing charges in the death of his brother has been granted a new judge.

Lonnie L. Liley, 50, of Marble Hill faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court records show a motion was granted for change of judge. The case was assigned to Judge William Syler.

Liley was supposed to be in court on March 4 for a trial setting, but with the switch of judges, that was continued to May 2 at 9 a.m.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office was dispatched in January 2014 to County Road 512 for a domestic dispute between two brothers involving a firearm around 9:30 a.m.

Deputies found Jesse D. Liley, 42, of Marble Hill at the scene with a gunshot wound, according to Bollinger County Sheriff's Darin Shell.

Jesse Liley was declared dead by Bollinger County Coroner Charles Hutchings.

Liley was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

