sports Redhawks walk-off for 6th straight win

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - For the second straight game, Southeast Missouri State squandered a four-run lead late but ultimately walked-off with a win, Saturday's coming off the bat of Andy Lennington in the bottom of the 9th for an 8-7 victory.



The Redhawks baseball team has now won six straight games and improve to an OVC best 12-2 in conference play.



Lennington's bases loaded single in the 9th was his second hit and RBI of the game. Derek Gibson added two hits while Jason Blum scored two runs.



Skylar Cobb got credit for the win (2-0) throwing 1.2 shutout innings in relief.



The Redhawks go for the series sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.



