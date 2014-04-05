Friends and family give airmen a hero's homecoming

Two U.S. Airmen are back home safe after serving five months overseas. Friends and family of Daniel Anagnostis and Tristan Davis welcomed them home in Advance, Missouri on Saturday, April 5.

Shyla Croney wanted to give her brother Tristan a hero’s homecoming.

"It was only five months but it felt like it was five years,” Croney said.

He and Anagnostis got a special motorcycle escort to the party where dozens waited to shake their hands, give hugs, and say “thank you.”

Davis said it’s hard to believe he’s back home.

"At first I didn't believe it, I really didn’t,” Davis said.

They’ve spend the past five months in Qatar.

“It was hot there for a while,” Davis said.

They say while being away is hard, it means so much to them to wear the Air Force uniform.

“It's just a sense of pride really,” Anagnostis said.

"I feel like we are doing a good thing and I signed up because almost every male member of my family had been in the military,” Davis said.

It’s a tradition of service that Davis’ mother said she wouldn’t trade.

"I’m extremely proud,” Angela Davis said.

Angela Davis said she worried constantly about her son’s safety. However, one thing gave her peace of mind. She said a special thank you goes to Anagnostis, who would never leave an airman behind.

"I keep telling his buddy thank you for having my son's back. When a mom can't protect her son, they want to know they have somebody good standing behind their back,” Angela Davis said.

With food, family and lots of smiles, the community welcomed home two American heroes.

“It’s like he was never gone,” Davis said.

"Thank you to every man and woman who has served. We appreciate it,” Croney said.

Both airmen are now stationed in Little Rock, Arkansas. Davis is originally from Bloomfield and Anagnostis is from California. They say they’ll likely be deployed again next year.

