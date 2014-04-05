Dash-cam video released of high speed I-55 police chase

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 55.

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 55.

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 55.

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 55.

Police say the woman was not hurt. (Source: Tonya Tippy Kolwyck, Facebook)

DPS Captain Jim McMillen says there had been an ongoing argument between the woman and Seminazzi.

The chase ended tragically after he got off at the Portageville exit (Source: Sikeston, MO DPS)

A high-speed chase early Friday evening stretched along Interstate 55 and ended with one man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That chase was caught on dash-cam video by the Miner Police Department.

Police say 43-year-old Thomas Seminazzi met a former girlfriend where she worked in Sikeston and forced her in the car at gunpoint and sped away. Police then took off after the car.

Miner Police released the dash-cam video on Saturday to Heartland News.

Seminazzi nearly hit a Miner police officer. He then sped onto Interstate 55.

The woman was still in the car as the driver weaved in and out of patrol cars.

Several departments helped stop the man including Sikeston DPS, Miner Police and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

They even tried using spikes to stop the car, but he drove around them.

The chase ended tragically after he got off at the Portageville exit. The man died from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the woman was not hurt.

There is new information Saturday from Sikeston police.

DPS Captain Jim McMillen says there had been an ongoing argument between the woman and Seminazzi.

"This is a domestic violence issue and I think it's important for people to key in on the fact that if they're involved in a domestic violence related incident that they need to take it, you know, with great importance and make sure they take the proper steps," McMillen said.

Captain McMillen says if you're involved in a domestic violence incident, contact police immediately to get the help you need.

Now, again, Seminazzi is actually from the Baltimore area.

Police say the woman was his only known tie to the Heartland.

Captain McMillen says police are still investigating to make sure this was the only incident Seminazzi was involved in.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.