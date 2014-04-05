17-year-old injured in Mississippi County car wreck

A Charleston teenager was hurt in a rollover crash in Mississippi County on Saturday morning.

It happened on Highway 102, a half mile north of Highway 80.

Troopers say the 17-year-old's car ran off the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

She was taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston.

Troopers say the teenager was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

