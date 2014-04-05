Portageville man dies in garden tractor accident

A 73-year-old man was killed in a tractor accident in Portageville, Missouri on Friday afternoon.According to Portageville police, emergency crews responded shortly after 2 p.m. to East 11th Street after getting at call of a man trapped under a garden tractor.According to officer D.A. Delisle, Eugene L. Smart was pronounced at the scene by the New Madrid County coroner. Police say the garden tractor rolled over on the victim in a open lot.Portageville police are continuing the investigation.