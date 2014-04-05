Quinn announces $16.5M in local park project investments

LA GRANGE PARK, IL (KFVS) - Governor Pat Quinn announced on Saturday $16.5 million in investments for 46 local park projects across Illinois.

According to the governor, the investments will expand outdoor recreation opportunities in communities across Illinois, and are part of Governor Quinn’s agenda to ensure that no child is left inside.

“Parks and outdoor recreational activities help make Illinois a great place to live and work,” Governor Quinn said. “These projects will create jobs, allow more families to get active outdoors and promote healthy lifestyles.”

A list of this year’s OSLAD grant recipients and project descriptions includes:

-Jefferson County - City of Mount Vernon, $400,000 for Lincoln Park.

-Saline County - Harrisburg Township Park District, $308,200 for Memorial Park.

“OSLAD is a great program that provides dedicated matching funds to communities striving to protect critical open space, especially in parts of the state that are developing rapidly,” Marc Miller, Director of DNR said. “This program is an important tool for us to help communities provide enhanced recreational opportunities.”

The projects are funded through the state’s Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program (OSLAD) and administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Funding recipients are required to contribute at least half of the total project cost.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.