'Paint the Town' in Anna, Illinois

Dozens of residents came out to enjoy the weather and create some artwork at the Third Annual Paint the Town in Anna on Saturday.

With paint brushes in hand, people painted their own masterpiece in a 4x4 square to transform an asphalt parking lot into a work of art.

Music, laughter, and smiles filled the downtown area at the Anna Arts Center to bring together members of the community and make their city a bit more memorable.

Money raised goes back in the community to help with other future events.

