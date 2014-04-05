"Messy Morning" begins Autism Awareness Week

More than 2,500 parents and children of all ages attended "Messy Morning" at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center to begin Autism Awareness Month activities in Missouri.

The event was free to the public and included a Sensory Sensitive Room and activities hosted by the Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri Committee.

In addition to Messy Morning, Southeast Missouri State University will offer Autism awareness activities on April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the University Center.

Other Autism Awareness events planned in Missouri are listed below:

-April 9--Autism Rally in Jefferson City, Mo., at the state capital. It will begin at the Governor's Office and move to the capitol building to encourage interaction with legislators.

-April 18--Dr. Victoria Moore of the Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment will discuss Autism Spectrum Disorder at 8:40 a.m. on the KZIM Radio morning show.

-April 19--"Muppets: Most Wanted" will be shown at Cape West Cine 14 in Cape Girardeau for its Sensory Saturday Movie at 10 a.m. -April 29 and 30--Aaron Likens, an individual diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrom, will appear at two speaking events to advocate for early intervention services and better understanding of autism.

-April 29 will be at New Life Ministries in New Madrid from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-April 30 will be at the Cape Girardeau Public Library from 6:00 to 8 p.m. Both evens are free to the public.



Other ways to show support for Autism awareness are by wearing the color blue, or incorporating the color blue at your home or business by balloons, ribbons or blue light bulbs.

