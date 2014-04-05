Mississippi River levels on the rise

With the latest round of rain this week across the Heartland, the Mississippi River levels are on the rise.

Flooding could be a problem in low lying areas in the next couple days.

In Cape Girardeau, the river level is at 30.25 feet and expected to rise to 34.9 feet on April 7. The flood stage is 32 feet.

In Cairo, the river level is at 36.03 feet. Levels are expected to rise past the flood stage of 40 feet and crest to 44 feet by April 8.

