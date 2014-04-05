MO high speed chase update - MO man killed in car crash - Chester prison on lockdown

Menard Prison in Chester, Illinois is on lockdown.

A Mississippi County man was killed in a wreck off of I-55 Saturday morning.

The end of a high-speed chase last evening (Source - Tonya Tippy Kolwyck Facebook)

A high-speed chase stretched along Interstate 55 and ended with one man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That chase was caught dash-cam video by the Miner Police Department and today they're describing those terrifying moments as they unfolded Kadee Brosseau joins us live at 6:00 with more.

We'll will show you the scene as dozens came out to enjoy the weather and create some artwork at the Third Annual Paint the Town in Anna, Illinois on Saturday.

And, more than 2,500 parents and children of all ages attended "Messy Morning" at Cape Girardeau's Show Me Center to begin Autism Awareness Month activities in Missouri.

In Kentucky, a community remembered a fallen US Marine in his hometown.

Governor Pat Quinn today announced $16.5 million in investments for 46 local park projects across Illinois, including Saline and Jefferson Counties.

A Bertrand, Missouri man was killed when his car ran off the road and hit a tree Saturday morning.

Illinois' biggest maximum-security prison in Chester, Illinois is on lockdown after corrections officers found gallons of homemade alcohol along with weapons.

Rail damage from recent flash flooding in Missouri could cause weekend train delays.

A Chinese ship involved in the hunt for the missing Malaysian jetliner reported hearing a "pulse signal" Saturday.



Josh Frydman will have Belmont-SEMO softball highlights.

