Mississippi County, Mo. man killed in car crash off I-55

A Bertrand, Missouri man was killed when his car ran off the road and hit a tree Saturday morning.

The deadly wreck happened off Interstate 55 southbound at the 77-mile marker in Scott County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, 47-year-old Stanley J. Templeton was driving south on I-55 when the Toyota Camry ran off the left side of the road. Crash investigators say he then overcorrected, and the car ran off the other side of the highway before it hit a tree.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick pronounced Templeton at the scene.

Troopers say Templeton was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

