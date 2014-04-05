Fallen Marine remembered in Paducah

In Kentucky, a community will remember a fallen US Marine in his hometown.

Paducah native Aaron Torian was killed by an IED in Afghanistan back in February.

He was later put to rest at service in Arlington National Cemetery.

Saturday's memorial will give people in Paducah the chance to pay their final respects to Torian.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Heartland Worship Center.

