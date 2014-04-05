Heartland Sports scores from Friday, April 4th - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Friday, April 4th

(Cape Girardeau, Mo.) - Here are your Heartland Sports scores from Friday, April 4:

NCAA Baseball

SIUE-7
SEMO-8
F/10

High School baseball

Chaffee-9
Advance-3
F

High School girls soccer

Notre Dame-5
Cape Central-0
F

MLB

Cardinals-2
Pirates-12

High School Track and Field

Eva G. Hinshaw Memorial Invitational at East Prairie

Boys division:
1. Charleston
2. East Prairie
3. Kennett

Girls Division
1. Kelly
2. McCracken County
3. Kennett 

