Du Quoin, IL man arrested in connection with stolen ATV

A Du Quoin, Illinois man was arrested April 4 at 3:43 p.m. in connection with a stolen ATV.

Clinton W. Water, 37, was charged with fleeing to elude police and possession of stolen property.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, authorities found Water driving an ATV when they say he drove away from police on the rural roads near Dowell.

Officers say Water abandoned the ATV after getting it stuck and continued to run.

The Jackson County canine unit found Water hiding in the brush in the nearby area. They say they learned that the ATV Water was driving was reported as stolen.

Water was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The sheriff's office said he is currently on parole.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Perry County Sheriff's canine unit, Department of Natural Resources and the Elkville Police Department.

