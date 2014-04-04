Graves Co. man arrested in connection with cocaine investigation

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that a Graves County man has been arrested after a late afternoon search of a home.

Sheriff Redmon said that detectives executed a search warrant in Mayfield at the Windhaven Apartment Complex on the north side of Mayfield.

The Drug Division had received information that illegal drug activity was taking place at an apartment complex. An investigation into the tips ended Friday afternoon when the search warrant was obtained and executed.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they say several people were outside the home, including one vehicle that had just pulled up to the building and five others inside the apartment.

Lee Burnett, 27, of Mayfield was arrested after officers found individually packaged powder cocaine on his person, along with some cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of cocaine.

Burnett was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, less than 4 grams of cocaine, second offense. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

Sheriff Redmon said Seantez Williams, 24, of Mayfield was the driver of the vehicle that had pulled up to the front of the apartment building when officers arrived.

During questioning, deputies say he surrendered two baggies of marijuana that he had on his person. They say Williams will be summoned into Graves County Criminal Court for possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives say they expect more charges will be filed on Monday.

