Community works to fight childhood obesity

It can start at a young age, but the effects last a lifetime. Childhood obesity is a major problem in the U.S. in that one in five kids is considered obese.

A "Be fit, Be cool" program in Carbondale is working to change that.

At Thomas Elementary, students and parents listened to professional advice on how to stay fit.

Organizers say it's a community effort to create change with parents and teachers working together to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle.

"I think everything has to start early," said Dr. Jagan Ailinani. "You teach them early to prevent obesity. That's all we're trying to do is prevent obesity. Because they should be taught about proper nutrition, proper physical activity"

If you couldn't make it Friday night, the school has information on how to promote a healthy lifestyle with kids.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.