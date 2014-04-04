1 dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after high-speed chase

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 55.

According to Sikeston DPS, 43-year-old Thomas Louis Seminazzi of Maryland met a former girlfriend at her work in Sikeston at 5:18 p.m. He got her into the car and took off.

They headed to I-55, got on it at mile marker 67 south doing 80-90 mph.

Seminazzi tried to hit a Miner cop as he got onto I-55.

Sikeston DPS called the Highway Patrol.

According to Cpl. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, they tried to stop Seminazzi and put down spikes, but he avoided them.

Seminazzi and female fought in car. He was armed with a handgun.

They got off at Portageville exit, and he turned into vacant lot before officers approached.

Authorities say Seminazzi shot himself in head. The woman is okay.



New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens was on the scene with the New Madrid County Coroner. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also investigating.

