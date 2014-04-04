More than 100 people attend Heart to Heart luncheon in Cape Girardeau

More than 100 people were on hand at an event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to get a lesson in heart health.

Saint Francis Medical Center hosted the 7th Annual Heart to Heart Luncheon at the Drury Lodge on Friday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about heart disease in women and educate people about how to reduce the risk.

Author and registered dietician Zonya Foco was this year's keynote speaker. She said because of a lack of exercise and increases in food intake, signs of heart disease are showing up earlier and earlier.

"We used to think you didn't get a heart attack until you were 80 years old or 90; and then 70 and then 60 and then people in their 50s and then people in their 40s," Foco said. "In fact, they have autopsies showing that kids as young as 7 years of age have up to 50 percent blockage in their arteries."

Foco said adding beans to your diet four times a week can reduce the risk of heart disease by as much as 20 percent.

