Tyson recalling 75K pounds of chicken nuggets

According to the USDA, Tyson Foods Inc. of Sedalia, Mo. is recalling approximately 75,320 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken nugget products that may be contaminated with small pieces of plastic.

The following products are subject to USDA recall:

· 5-lb. bags of “Tyson Fully Cooked White Meat Chicken Nuggets – 16142-928” with a “Best if Used By” date of “Jan 26 2015” or Feb 16 2015.” The manufacturer codes “0264SDL0315 through 19” and “0474SDL0311 through 14” can also be found on the bags. These products were produced Jan. 26, 2014 or Feb. 16, 2014 and shipped nationwide to one retail warehouse club chain.

· 20-lb. bulk packs of “Spare Time Fully Cooked Nugget-Shaped Chicken Breast Pattie Fritters w/Rib Meat – 16142-861” with identifying case codes of “0264SDL0315 through 19” and “0474SDL0311 through 14.” These products were produced Jan. 26 and Feb. 16, 2014 and were shipped for institutional use in Indiana and Arkansas.

The product bags bear the est. number “P-13556.”

The problem was traced to a product scraper inside a blending machine.

The company has received reports of minor oral injury associated with consumption of these products.



