Police chase ends with 1 dead, Heartland veteran discusses living with PTSD

Good evening,

One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 55. According to Sikeston DPS, a man met a former girlfriend at her work in Sikeston at 5:18 p.m. The man got her into the car and took off. You can click here for more.



Perry County, Missouri residents will soon have a new way to honor veterans. A wall is about a week from being unveiled. Todd Tumminia talked with veterans and their families about what this will mean to community. You can watch the story on Heartland News at 9.



The shooter at Fort Hood is said to have been suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, so we wanted to get a glimpse into what living with PTSD is like. Todd Tumminia talked to a Heartland veteran and will have more on his story tonight, on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Shots were fired from a moving vehicle on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County on Friday, April 4. Traffic was backed up on southbound I-57. The police chase entered Missouri and ended at mile marker 10 in Mississippi Co. A man, woman and two small children were in the SUV.



Thirty-nine years ago on April 4, hundreds of Vietnamese children's lives were forever changed. Crystal Britt talked to a Cape Girardeau woman who is part of that history. Click here for her story.



A teenage serial bank robber the FBI dubbed the “I-55 Bandit” for a series of crimes in five states has been ordered to spend five years in federal prison. Nineteen-year-old Andrew Maberry of O’Fallon, Ill. was sentenced Friday in St. Louis.

Drive through downtown Cape Girardeau and you’ll see some new artwork. The Public Art Committee of the City of Cape Girardeau held the city’s first public art outdoor exhibition on Friday, April 4.

A man accused of murdering a Cape Girardeau woman in southern Illinois has been brought back to Illinois. Brandon Banks is charged with murder in the death of Marsha Brown. He is charged with the first degree murder of Marsha Ann Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau.

A suspect in Wednesday night’s robbery at Campus Evolution Apartments has been taken into custody. Amairi Cook, 19, of Paris, Tennessee, went to the Murray Police Department where he was taken into custody after learning of an active arrest warrant for him.

In national news, the identities of the three soldiers killed in this week’s shooting at Fort Hood in Texas were released Friday. The soldiers are Sgt. Danny Ferguson, Sgt. Carlos A. Lazaney and Sgt. Timothy Owens.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS