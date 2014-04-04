Man accused of killing Cape Girardeau woman pleads not guilty - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of killing Cape Girardeau woman pleads not guilty

Brandon Banks appeared in court for his arraignment on April 23. Brandon Banks appeared in court for his arraignment on April 23.
Brandon Banks (Source: Jackson County Jail) Brandon Banks (Source: Jackson County Jail)
Marsha Ann Brown (Photo source: Family) Marsha Ann Brown (Photo source: Family)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A man charged with the first degree murder of a Cape Girardeau woman was in court for arraignment Wednesday.

Brandon Banks pleaded not guilty.

At the arraignment, Banks was informed of the possible punishment to the charges he faces.

Bank faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

Brandon Banks was brought back to Illinois after being extradited from Missouri.

He is charged with the first degree murder of Marsha Ann Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau.

A passerby saw her body while driving on Hwy. 51 near Makanda, Ill. and called police the morning of Jan. 14. According to court documents, Banks is accused of using a handgun to kill Brown.

Bank was arrested at a St. Louis home on Jan. 16.

He waived extradition back to Missouri. Then, the Jackson County prosecuting attorney filed paperwork to extradite Banks.

Jackson County Assistant State's Attorney Theresa Miller says Brown's family is looking to see justice.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

Powered by Frankly