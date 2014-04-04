Clarkton police investigating Dollar General theft

The Clarkton Police Department is investigating a business theft that happened on Thursday at around 10 a.m.

Police a woman who drives a white Chevrolet Impala is wanted for questioning in connection to the theft at the Dollar General store.

The suspect is believed to be a white female with blonde hair and red or brown hair in the back that may be a hairpiece.

The alleged theft was of several hair products and the suspect’s hair may be a different color now.

The suspect's vehicle may be a white 2000 to 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a sun or moon roof with Missouri license plates.

If anyone has any information, please contact Police Chief Shawn Maddox at (573) 448-3322.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.