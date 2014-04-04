National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 7-11

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the Illinois State Police (ISP), the Illinois Tollway and other key highway safety partners are kicking off National Work Zone Awareness week, which runs April 7 - 11.

Officials encourage drivers to slow down, stay alert and drive safely on Illinois roads, especially in work zones.

The collaborative campaign raises awareness of “No Cell Phones in Work Zones”, “No Use of Handheld Devices While Driving Anywhere in Illinois” and the “Move Over Law,” all designed to decrease the number and severity of crashes and save lives on Illinois roadways.

The coalition will announce the work zone safety campaign and discuss local construction projects on April 7 at the unopened ramp south off of Morgan Avenue, just east of I-57 in Marion.



